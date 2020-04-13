Barry Svrluga: Trade #2, Chances Of Winning Increase By Getting More Players

Less than two weeks out from the NFL Draft, and we, as fans, columnists, and draft experts are still wondering what the Redskins are going to do with the second overall pick. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been the presumed top overall pick of April’s Draft since capping off arguably the greatest quarterbacking season at the collegiate level with a 460 yard, 6 touchdown performance over Clemson in the National Championship game.

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post seems to know what the Redskins should do with the number two overall pick. “Trade the No. 2 pick in the draft, Washington Redskins. Just trade it. There. I said it. And I feel better,” Svrluga stated in his article, One player can’t fix all of the Redskins’ issues. That’s why they should trade the No. 2 pick.

Svrluga joined the Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Monday to shed light on why he thinks analytics can help the Redskins in the draft.

“If you believe in your own evaluation skills, you would think that you could get a really good player at five, a good player at 18, a good player at 39 and fill more than one of the many holes that this team has,” said Svrluga.

Rivera, on a conference call last week, told reporters his philosophy for trading down in the draft.

“If you’re going to make a trade and you’re going to go back, that guy that you’re going to take at that spot has to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that’s a high-impact guy. In other words, if you’re going to pass up Player A and you go back and you take Player D, Player D has to be equal to Player A. If Player A is going to play for you for 10 years, and Player D might not, did you really get value, or did you just get a whole bunch of picks,” said Rivera.

Rivera’s comments may have hinted at a possible Chase Young selection, but we won’t know until April 23, when the NFL Draft is set to begin. Svrluga deems that the Redskins holding on to the pick until draft night makes the most sense and only ‘heightens the pick’s value’.

