XXXTentacion ft. Lil Wayne “School Shooters,” Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo “No Sucker” & More | Daily Visuals

Before the Coronavirus touched down in the states and turned the world upside down, School shootings in America was the pandemic that was constantly overlooked by too many of our elected leaders but vigorously addressed by our youth whom it effected.

Now years after losing his own life to gun violence, XXTentacion touched on the topic in the Lil Wayne featured “School Shooters” and in the visuals to the Bad Vibes Forever album cut we see Weezy sipping on some potion in the midst of a school shooting while white teenagers and SWAT members feel the wrath of a bullied kid gone berserk. Message!

Elsewhere Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo floss all kinds of ice, stacks and fancy trucks to remind y’all what rap stars look like in their clip to “No Sucker.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Locksmith, Xzibit and Ras Kass featuring Brevi, MAxo Kream featuring KCG Josh, and more.

XXXTENTACION FT. LIL WAYNE – “SCHOOL SHOOTERS”

LIL BABY & MONEYBAGG YO – “NO SUCKER”

LOCKSMITH, XZIBIT & RAS KASS FT. BREVI – “WITH GOD”

SEAN PAUL – “BORN GYALLIS”

MAXO KREAM FT. KCG JOSH – “BROTHERS”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “WET”

CHINA MAC & MBNEL – “GANG SIGNS”

