Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott Caught Partying As QB’s Rocky Future With Cowboys In Question
Darryl Darby
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty
Typically not much would be made about two NFL players enjoying their offseason partying and doing what they want, so long as it’s legal. But in 2020, things are a bit different, and it’s because we are in the middle of a pandemic. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott are acting as though we are not currently amid a global panic that has seen “safer at home” orders that cite no more than 10 people should be in an establishment at any given time.On Friday night, the QB and RB combo were spotted at Prescott’s house in Prosper, Texas. Reports tell TMZ that one of Dak’s friends was having a birthday party, and at one point, there were 30 people in the house.Texas was a little late to the party of adding safe at home orders, waiting until April 2, to implement the rules.Ironically, on that day, Dak Prescott caught flack because of a photo posted by Dez Bryant. The photo depicted the two men, along with three others locked arm in arm hugging. They were violating the safer at home order, which says you should only leave your house if you are an essential employee, or if you are performing essential tasks such as grocery shopping, or exercising WHILE practicing social distancing. As you can see below, they aren’t practicing social distancing.https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/1245811620808404996?s=20We can only hope activities like these aren’t further transmitting the disease, although science and research prove they likely are. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only drama surrounding the Cowboys’ players because 26-year-old Prescott has yet to sign a long term contract. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Prescott, who received the Cowboys’ franchise tag in March, did not plan on showing up to OTAs until he received a big enough contract. If he doesn’t receive the bag, he also refuses to take part in any of team’s 2020 season preperation or the newly introduced virtual offseason program, which was deigned in light of the coronavirus pandemic