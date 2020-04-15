Ex-Laker Isaiah Rider Claims Shaq Offered Him $10K To Fight Kobe Bryant

This quarantine has produced some very high-quality content via storytelling from some of our favorite athletes and celebrities. One of the main beneficiaries of this newfound time for storytelling is Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ Podcast All The Smoke.

In the latest interview, Isaiah Rider joined the podcast to talk about the time Shaq offered him $10,000 in cold hard cash, (one-dollar bills to be specific) if he would get into it and handle his business with Kobe Bryant.

Rider says the offer came just three days into his tenure as a Los Angeles Laker.

“When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, if you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 G’s in the locker,” he said. “This is 3 days into practice.”

There is no secret that Kobe and Shaq had their differences during their time together in Los Angeles, so it doesn’t come as a total shock that Shaq would offer a small bounty for someone to get into a riff with his arch-nemesis that wasn’t quite his arch-nemesis.

Isaiah Rider said Shaq offered him $10,000 (in 1 dollar bills) to "get into it" with Kobe in practice. Full #AllTheSmoke Episode: https://t.co/h9k1PdQPLA pic.twitter.com/IdjIMZkJ6s — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 9, 2020

“I’m like, ‘Man, come on, you playing, man,’” Rider continued. “‘There’s 10 G’s in one-dollar bills, if you ever get into it and you handle your business, grab that’…I couldn’t believe it, I’m like ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro’…But this is my thing: I would’ve been off that team so fast if I laid a hand on that man.”

Rider is likely right. If he and Bryant ever started throwing blows, I’m sure that is a situation the front office would have acted very quickly to resolve and that resolve would have resulted in the departure of Rider. Thankfully for Rider, he didn’t start that beef and he went on to win a championship with the Lakers later that year.

