Skin Glow Up: 5 Sheet Masks That Will Give You Radiant Skin

When it comes to the masking game, many beauty mavens typically rely on traditional clay or cream face masks to get the job done. And while we’re not here to argue with tradition, there is another mask method you can use to keep your skincare regimen in proper shape. Today, it’s all about sheet masks.

Sheet masks have been a beauty staple for quite some time. First introduced to the skincare world via Korean beauty, this mask is known to provide endless hydration, skin brightening, and soothing benefits. Basically, it’s that girl when it comes to giving your skin a boost in moisture.

And if you prefer to keep your skincare routine as mess-free as possible, sheet masks come in major clutch. All you need to do is open the package, unravel the sheet mask and place it directly on your skin. Once your sheet mask is ready to come off, peel the mask off of your face and massage the remaining serum into your skin. It’s that simple.

If you’re down to hop on the sheet mask wave, we’ve compiled five of the best picks to add to your skincare regimen.

1. TonyMoly I’m Real Aloe Mask Sheet- ($3.75)

If hydration is a top priority for your skincare regimen, this sheet mask is an absolute must-have. Infused with aloe extract and an enriched water-based essence, this mask will provide your skin with maximum hydration that goes the distance.

2. Yes To Grapefruit Bubbling Paper Mask- ($4.29)

Searching for a sheet mask that can give you a deep clean? This mask is just what you need. Formulated with vitamin C, brightening grapefruit and infused with oxygen, this makes bubbles up on your face to give your skin a tingly clean that goes the distance.

3. Sephora Collection Face Mask-Rose-Moisturizing- ($6)

If you’ve been looking over Sephora’s sheet mask offerings, it’s time to try this pick out. Formulated with rose extract and flower oils, this mask works to brighten skin and provide instant hydration to improve the overall look and feel of your complexion.

4. Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask- ($6)

Working with mature skin? This coconut-water infused sheet mask with purple broccoli and plant-based collagen boosts the skin with antioxidants to help fight signs of aging while restoring your skin’s moisture retention for healthy-looking skin.

5. GLAMGLOW GLOWLACE Radiance-Boosting Hydration Sheet Mask- ($10)

You can always count on GLAMGLOW to push through with a beauty staple. This sheet mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid, green tea, and caffeine that helps to awaken skin, provides endless moisture and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to cover all the bases.

Perfect to use while you’re cleaning up around the house, or when you’re relaxing and watching Netflix, sheet masks are made to make your life easier.

What say you? Are you #TeamSheetMasks? Sound off in the comments below.

