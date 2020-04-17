I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended Size Jeans

Alexa, play Ginuwine’s “In Those Jeans.”

Finally! Brands are paying attention to the wants and needs of the plus size community. Honestly, I am not sure if brands becoming more plus-size friendly is due to their belief that we deserve inclusion or if they notice the number of coins plus-size consumers spend in retail. However, whatever the situation is, we appreciate the opportunity to shop and slay without limits.

Like myself, many plus-size women have a love-hate relationship with the fashion staple, jeans. Although there has been an abundance of brands that offered plus-size jeans, there was always the issue of fit because many of the jeans weren’t created to accommodate curves. Several brands simply extended their sizes without considering the fact that plus-size women are much curvier and require jeans that are constructed specifically for plus-size bodies. We needed stretch, length options, different washes, and style diversity, and thankfully, we have gotten lucky (pun intended).

Since 1990, Lucky Brand has built a reputation for its well crafted vintage-inspired jeans that celebrated the laid back free-spirits of the world. While the brand has a cult-like following that loved their distressed jeans before it was cool to wear jeans that looked worn, they are constantly making a sincere effort to win over a larger audience. Lucky Brand began carrying plus-sizes a while ago, but now they are turning things up a notch by offering extended sizing. The jeans will range from size 24 to 35 and fashion items will now be sized XS to XXL.

Now I know that there are some who will argue, the sizes aren’t extended to accommodate a large enough portion of the plus-size community. While I agree with this argument, I appreciate the effort especially because it isn’t just a bone being thrown. Lucky Brand actually created the jeans with curves in mind. These jeans are more than straight size jeans made larger, trust me I know the difference.

I sized up because I know all too while how girls (like me) with full mid-sections struggle with finding jeans that fit properly. To my surprise, the jeans sizing would be off but there was no need because the size was on point. The stretch was great, the rise was spot on and the jeans didn’t lose shape after they were washed. So yeah, I am here for Lucky Brand offering a little and getting it right than being loud and wrong with a full range of sizes that would only disappoint our community.

Thanks to COVID-19, Lucky Brand’s over 250 stores are closed but you can head over to their site to check out their plus-size options.

RELATED STORIES:

TRIED IT: GarnerStyle x Fashion To Figure ‘Hotline Jeans’

NYC Salon Owner Doesn’t Understand Why Salons Are Non Essential

I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended Size Jeans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Maui Bigelow

Also On 93.9 WKYS: