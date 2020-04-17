Damn, Sis! Hershey Drippin’ Pics To Remind You That Kelly Rowland Always Been Fine AF

Miss Kelly is back, y’all!

The Goddiva Goddess herself has returned with a brand new song and smoking hot video visuals along with it. “Coffee” is Kellz first solo single since her 2019 hit “Crown”, and this time around, she’s giving full on Black Goddess Goals.

We always knew that Kelz was a stunning woman with lots of talent, but let’s face it — sometimes it’s hard living in a Beyoncé world. But that never stopped Kelly letting her undeniable talent and crystal clear skin from shining on the haters.

If you don’t know your worth, if you don’t know your value, if you don’t know how fantabulous you are – it’s going to be hard for other people to see it. Being appreciative of self is beauty to me.

It’s almost as if the DC star is aging backwards:

(2002)

(2020)

As for the meaning behind “Coffee”, Kelly says,

“To me, COFFEE is about embracing your individuality, sexuality, or imperfections. Not comparing yourself to others. We need to celebrate ourselves more often — with this song, I want you to have yourself in mind. I want to remind women all over to reignite their magic!”

We’re not here to compare the ladies of Destiny’s Child at all. We just think that Kelly Rowland’s fineness deserves an entire day to be exposed. Check out the gallery below to get your chocolate fix.

