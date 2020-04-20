Alpha Industries Launches Give Back Initiative Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

For those of us who at one time or another copped a military field or flight jacket from say an Army-Navy store, the name Alpha Industries should be familiar. The brand that specializes in military-style fashion and apparel has announced a Give Back initiative tied to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Over the next few months, Alpha will donate a percentage of the proceeds from its sales on its e-commerce site to Project C.U.R.E. The non-profit, humanitarian relief organization (the acronym stans for Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) hooks up medical workers and first responders on the coronavirus front line with equipment needed to safely fight the global pandemic.

“All the staff at Alpha Industries would like to send our sincerest wishes for your health and well-being, and our thoughts are with those who are suffering physically, economically and mentally due to COVID-19,” said Mike Cirker, Alpha Industries CEO in a press statement. “We are facing challenging and unprecedented times. So much is uncertain as we join together in fighting an invisible enemy. But during this unified struggle, new heroes have emerged.”

He added, “Alpha Industries’ corporate mission is to honor and protect the Everyday Hero. We hold a deep gratitude for those in public service, especially military service members. In this challenging moment, we wanted to thank all of the Everyday Heroes who are fighting on the frontlines against the global pandemic: first-responders, medical workers, scientists, grocers, warehouse workers, delivery drivers and all those working for and serving others amidst the threats of COVID-19. You are the soldiers in this global fight and your sacrifice and dedication is an inspiration to us all.”

That said orders on Alphaindustries.com will get a cool 25% off with the code APRIL25 right now through April 30 (certain items, i.e. things already on sale, don’t apply, though).

If you got the spare funds, the least you can do is make sure some of it goes to the “soldiers” risking it all to keep us safe.

