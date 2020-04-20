The CanniMedic on Cannabis State Legislation, Difference In Strains, and Various Health Benefits [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Cannimedic, Stanley Atkins, who is a professional cannabis educator, joined us today on 4/20 to discuss a variety of topics regarding marijuana. He shares information on how you can legally get into the business of medical marijuanna, how to find out state legislation, and the benefits of medicinal purposes for health and medicine.

Legislations varies state to state, so it’s extremely important to know all the laws and regulations prior to doing anything related to cannabis. Marijuana comes in various strands and potency, and Stanley explains why people need to be careful when it comes to things like edibles and self medicating.

Lastly we discuss the advocacy behind marijuana, and the need to continue to work with local and state representatives when it comes to criminal reform and entrepreneurship within the black community regarding weed. There is definitely an unfair balance when it comes to who is being/has been imprisoned for marijuana, and who are beginning to get these legalized opportunities too monetize.

Watch our full conversation above and for more info, follow him on social media @thecannimedic.

