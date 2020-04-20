2 Crips, Snoop Dogg, and Billy Sorrells: This Is What Happens When You Hang With Snoop On 4/20 [VIDEO]

A few years back, Billy Sorrells was on tour with Snoop Dogg. While on the road, it just happened the tour fell on Snoop Dogg’s favorite holiday, 4/20. Billy tells a hilarious story about how he was backstage with Snoop, 2 crips, and way too many blunts. Billy shares what happened and why after this moment he realized he won’t be smoking with Snoop Dogg ever again.

Do you think you could keep up with Snoop on 4/20, by the sounds of this story, it doesn’t seem like that many people would be able to hang!

