Michael Jordan Is Donating the Millions Of Dollars He’s Making From “The Last Dance” Documentary

The Micheal Jordan praise it at an all-time high with his 10-part documentary The Last Dance, and his latest move further proves why he’s the GOAT.

The documentary was sponsored by Facebook, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and State Farm, so the bag was heavy. Jordan’s cut of the profits was a cool $3 to $4 million, but the Black billionaire clearly doesn’t need the money, so he’s donating it to a good cause.

Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes broke the news when he reported, “$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes.”

While the exact foundation he’ll be dolling out the cash too hasn’t been announced, this isn’t the first time Jordan donated a nice chunk of money from his fortune.

Thanks to a $7 million donation from the NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner in 2019, North Carolina has access to a new medical clinic, with another one due to open shortly. The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has already cared for over 300 people, the Charlotte Observer reports, and at its grand opening last January, Jordan said his contribution came “from the heart.”

“I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community. My mother, my brothers, my daughter, my grandson, we all represent the name ‘Michael Jordan,’” he said, referring to the fact that the facility has been named after him. Fighting back tears, he added: “As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me. To be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years.”

Episodes 3 and 4 of The Last Dance will premiere on ESPN Sunday Night at 9 pm.

