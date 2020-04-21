R&B Goddess Mya Talks New Music, Creating During Quarantine, & Self Care

R&B singer Maya checked into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva on the day of her latest single release. On 4/20 Mya dropped “You got me” on the famed smokers holiday…But as she tells the Quick Silva show, that’s a tradition of hers… She typically drops music around 4/20 or Valentine’s singer. Responsible for some of our favorite 90’s hits, Mya isn’t letting the quarantine stop her hustle. The “My love is like wo” singer talked about keeping a routine amid the Coronavirus and keeping her productivity at an all time high. Watch the full interview below:

