Lena Waithe Talks New Sneaker Show On Quibi & How She Still Stays Fresh Under Quarantine

When Lena Waithe isn’t producing dope movies and shows or being Aziz Ansari’s best friend in Master Of None, she’s rocking some of the freshest kicks.

Waithe’s sneaker game is nothing new, so she hooked up with Quibi to create a show entitled ‘You Ain’t Got These’ which is about the sneaker culture and delves into the stories behind them with interviews from Carmelo Anthony, Hasan Minhaj, Questlove, and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond.

The Chicago native recently tapped in with Highsnobiety’s Vibe Check podcast to talk about the new show. She spoke on the importance of featuring people on the show that are really of the culture, that believe dope sneakers are a way of life– and she wants to exemplify that on-screen.

“That’s the difference when someone like myself, who is embedded in the culture, who grew up in Chicago while Jordan was playing and I saw him play in the shoe. It’s something that I was really a part of and I watched it be commodified and whitewashed over the years. And that’s something I can’t ignore,” Waithe explained. “You can’t talk about sneakers and not talk about race, not talk about class, not talk about the fact that it’s not created to be cool, and the fact that black faces sell shoes, but white hands get the money. This is something you can’t ignore. And I’m not afraid to speak about that.”

Since she’s stuck home like the rest of us, she’s mastered the perfect at-home outfit that starts with a pair of Balenciaga slides or a pair of big fluffy sneakers that look like classic Jordans. As for clothing, she’s really feeling a new pair of Fear Of God sweatpants.

“They’re a beautiful gold, tan, mustard-y color—they always come up with really interesting colorways. That’s my uniform right now: sweatpants, a vintage T-shirt, and some slides. And maybe a hoodie, if it gets cold out. I still feel like myself, but it’s loungewear,” she recently told GQ.

Waithe isn’t the only celeb buying into Quibi’s new platform. There’s a documentary executive produced by LeBron James that chronicles the stories and success of the inaugural year at James’ I Promise school for troubled youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. For fans of Chrissy Teigen‘s antics on social media, there’s Chrissy Court, and Chance The Rapper is hosting the reboot of Punk’d.

Bruce Goodwin II

