Ben Standig’s Final 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is here and we’ve got the FINAL mock from The Athletic’s Ben Standig.
Ben covers the Redskins, but is also the reigning and two-time champion of The Huddle Report’s national contest.
Kevin Sheehan and Ben will breakdown the entire first round during Thursday’s show.
Make sure to also check our Ben’s Redskins-only mock for all seven rounds.
1 Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2 Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3 Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4 New York Giants – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
5 Miami Dolphins – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
6 Los Angeles Chargers -Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
7 Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8 Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
9 Jacksonville Jaguars – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Browns) – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11 New York Jets- Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
12 Oakland Raiders – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13 San Francisco 49ers – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
14 Cleveland Browns (from Buccaneers) – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
15 Denver Broncos – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
16 Atlanta Falcons – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
17 Dallas Cowboys – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
18 Miami Dolphins – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
19 Oakland Raiders – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
20 Jacksonville Jaguars – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
21 Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
22 Minnesota Vikings – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
23 New England Patriots – Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU
24 New Orleans Saints – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
25 Minnesota Vikings – Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
26 Miami Dolphins – D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27 Seattle Seahawks – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
28 Baltimore Ravens – Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
29 Tennessee Titans – Austin Jackson, OT, USC
30 Green Bay Packers – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
31 San Francisco 49ers – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
32 Kansas City Chiefs – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
Ben Standig’s Final 2020 NFL Mock Draft was originally published on theteam980.com