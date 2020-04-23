Ben Standig’s Final 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is here and we’ve got the FINAL mock from The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

Ben covers the Redskins, but is also the reigning and two-time champion of The Huddle Report’s national contest.

Kevin Sheehan and Ben will breakdown the entire first round during Thursday’s show.

Make sure to also check our Ben’s Redskins-only mock for all seven rounds.

1 Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2 Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3 Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4 New York Giants – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5 Miami Dolphins – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6 Los Angeles Chargers -Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7 Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8 Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9 Jacksonville Jaguars – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Browns) – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11 New York Jets- Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

12 Oakland Raiders – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13 San Francisco 49ers – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14 Cleveland Browns (from Buccaneers) – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

15 Denver Broncos – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16 Atlanta Falcons – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

17 Dallas Cowboys – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

18 Miami Dolphins – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

19 Oakland Raiders – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

20 Jacksonville Jaguars – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

21 Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22 Minnesota Vikings – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

23 New England Patriots – Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

24 New Orleans Saints – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25 Minnesota Vikings – Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

26 Miami Dolphins – D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27 Seattle Seahawks – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28 Baltimore Ravens – Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

29 Tennessee Titans – Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30 Green Bay Packers – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31 San Francisco 49ers – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

32 Kansas City Chiefs – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU