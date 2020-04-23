Johns Hopkins University is planning pay cuts and lay off to employees because of the financial hit due to Covid-19.

The university president said it’s expecting to furlough and lay off employees because of the money lost during this pandemic.

JHU expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June. The cuts will have no impact on its data-gathering and research on COVID-19.

Johns Hopkins University Expects To Make Lay-Offs And Pay Cuts was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson

