Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re Missing

There are plenty of skincare treatments you could try at home, but only a few can truly give your skin the deep and refreshed clean you’re looking for. And while you may be set on trusting your aesthetician with your skin, the pandemic calls for you to take matters into your own hands. So, if you’re down to take care of your skin the right way, it’s time to learn about adding steaming to your skincare regimen.
Steaming your face is definitely a thing and it comes with a wide array of benefits for your skin. According to Byrdie, steaming releases toxins from your skin and loosens dirt and debris in your pores. As a result, moisturizing products you apply afterward will be able to deeply penetrate the skin for a long-lasting result. So, it’s no surprise that your aesthetician relies on this method during your treatments.
Now that you know that the hype about steaming your skin is real, you need to learn how to properly steam your skin to reap all of the benefits. You’ve probably heard of many ways to use a steamer but this is the correct order. Remember, you should only steam your face once a week. Too much can possible ruin your skin.
1. Cleanse Your Skin
View this post on Instagram
Most of you probably discovered us through our award-winning Even Tone Cleansing Bar, but we want to know: what got you hooked? What was the very first #UrbanSkinRx product that you ever tried? ✨ Let us know in the comments! #urbanskinrx #melaninexperts #eventone #evenskintone #clearskin #oilyskin #acneproneskin #glowgetters pc: @imtiffany
Of course, you have to start your routine with a cleanse. This helps to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin. And depending on the cleaner you use, you may be able to mask and exfoliate your face and neck all in one. We love the Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 EvenTone Cleansing Bar ($24.00, Urbanskinrx.com)
2. Steam Your Face
It’s time to steam your face. One of the easiest ways to steam your face is to pour hot boiling water into a bowl, placing a towel over your head and leaning your face over the bowl for 10 minutes. If you want to steam like a professional, there’s no harm in investing in a face steamer. According to Essence Moore, NYC based aesthetician, the right face steamer can give your skin the TLC it needs.
“I personally recommend the Kingsteam facial steamer ($69.99, Amazon.com) because it elevates the results of my products and keeps my skin hydrated in my dry apartment,” Essence told Elle Magazine. Plus, it also comes with a hair steamer. But most importantly, “it’s affordable and has an ozone feature which is great for purifying the skin.”
3. Apply A Face Mask
Masking aside, it’s time to provide your skin with moisture. And if you’re really giving your skin the attention it deserves, you’ll want to use a mask that can also deeply cleanse your pores. Use the Ren Clean Skincare Rosa Centifolia No.1 Purity Cleansing Balm ($32.00, Sephora.com). Formulated to melt into the skin and lift impurities, leaving you with refreshed and balanced skin, this mask does it all.
4. Tone
View this post on Instagram
𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡 𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗥 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝘂𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲!! 𝗘𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗮𝗻 𝘂𝗻𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝗞, 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆. 𝗖𝘂𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁, 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘂𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗲𝘁𝗰. 𝗕𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗻. 𝗖𝘂𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿, 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗻. 𝗜𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀. 𝗜𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺𝘀. 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡 𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗥 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀.
Wipe away leftover specks of your mask, wipe away debris, and hydrate your skin with a toner. The Pure Tropix Green Ginger Toner ($24.99, PureTropix.com) is formulated with witch hazel, collodial silver, apple cider vinegar, and botanical extracts that come together to purify and moisturize skin.
5. Face Serum
View this post on Instagram
Did You Know: The molecules found in serums are much smaller than those found in creams and lotions, allowing clinically active ingredients to more readily penetrate the skin. Our Youth Serum features Bailal Skullcap extract which is proven to reverse sun damage and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. - #skincare #beauty #skincareroutine #skin #makeup #antiaging #facial #skincaretips #healthyskin #cosmetics #glowingskin #beautycare #skincareproducts #natural #like #selfcare #acne #perawatanwajah #serum #naturalskincare #love #esthetician #spa #kosmetik #jerawat #organic #botox #skincaremurah #instabeauty #bhfyp
Just before you finish your regimen with a moisturizer, it’s always smart to layer your skin with a face serum. A lightweight version of a moisturizer, face serums come in major clutch to provide extra moisture that seeps deep into your pores. You can also address other skin issues to help you get your skin in order. The Camille Rose Beauty Youth Burst Anti-Aging Night Time Elixir ($18.00, Camillerosebeauty.com) works to stimulate collagen production and protect the skin against sun damage to leave you with glowing skin.
6. Moisturizer
Now you can wrap things up with a moisturizer. The Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Face Cream ($32.00, Sephora.com) will tie your regimen together perfectly. Designed for dry, normal, and combination skin types, this moisturizer supports the skin barrier and provides long-lasting hydration.
While this may seem a bit much, just one steaming session will make you a lifelong fan. And if you ask us, there is no such thing as doing too much for your skin.
What say you? Do you plan on adding a face steamer to your collection? Let’s discuss in the comments below.
DON’T MISS:
Get That Super Glow! How to Add Face Serums To Your Skincare Routine
Social Distancing Skincare: 5 Clay Masks To Whip Your Face Into Shape
Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This $8 Facial Oil
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re Missing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com