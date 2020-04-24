Redskins Select Chase Young No.2 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins believe believe they have a franchise cornerstone after selecting Chase Young with the No.2 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Young was considered by many draft analysts to be the best overall player in this year’s daft class. In adding him to their already formidable defensive line, the Redskins now have one of the most talented defense fronts in football.

Some of Young’s new teammates were excited to welcome him into the fold:

CHASE YOUNG COME ON HOME ‼️‼️‼️ — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) April 24, 2020

Welcome to the NFL, now let’s get to work @youngchase907 ❗️❗️❗️ — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) April 24, 2020

Despite missing two games due to suspension last season, Young led the country with 16.5 sacks. He becomes the third Ohio State defensive end to be drafted in the top three overall picks in the last five years, joining brothers Joey (No. 3 overall in 2016) and Nick Bosa (No.2 overall in 2019). Both Bosa’s were won the defensive rookie of the year award.

Young announced he was leaving Ohio State following his junior year where won pretty much every major award that a defensive player can win except for the Heisman trophy, although he was a finalist for that, too.

The list:

Bronco Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player)

Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)

Ted Hendricks Award (top defensive end)

Nagurski-WoodsonDefensive Player of the Year (Big Ten conference MVP)

Unanimous All-American

First-team All-Big Ten

The morning of the draft, Young posted this heart warming message to his social media saying that “Today is the day I prepared my whole life for.”

They all didn’t believe you could do it. They said “Why Pallotti”. They loved you , They hated you, but you know who’s hands you are in. Today is the day I prepared my whole life for. Thank you everyone who supported me up to now I as enter the next chapter… 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aj3R5lsdoh — CY2 (@youngchase907) April 23, 2020

The day before the 2020 draft, the Prince George’s county native made a large donation to MedStar Southern Maryland hospital.

Football star and Prince George’s County native Chase Young (@youngchase907) made a Chipotle lunch donation, delivered by @Postmates, to #HealthcareHeroes at MedStar Southern Maryland today! Thank you for this act of generosity, Mr. Young! Our associates appreciate it very much. pic.twitter.com/d2MxvV7Teh — MedStarSoMD (@MedStarSoMD) April 22, 2020

Despite reported trade offers from other teams looking to trade up to the No. 2 pick, the Redskins decided to keep the selection and bring the Maryland native Young back to the DC area.

