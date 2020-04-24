Prayers Up: Dak Prescott Mourns the Death of his 31 Year Old Brother Jac

Jace Prescott, brother of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly died Thursday.

The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports upon speaking to Jace Presscott’s uncle, Phillip Ebarb; Prescott passed in his home in Orange, Texas.

His death was confirmed by the Dallas Cowboys organization Thursday evening.

Terrible news: The #Cowboys announce Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, passed away today. pic.twitter.com/36xs7xDgVg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2020

Jace Prescott was the middle child of 3 brothers and a product of Northwestern State from 2008-2010 as an offensive lineman after playing at Haughton High School in Lousiana.

No cause of death is currently available.

This article will be updated as the story is still developing

