Da Baby Talks ‘Blame It On Baby,’ Being Targeted In His Home Town + More

Charlotte rapper Da baby called into the Quick Silva Show With Dominque Da Diva to talk about his latest album “Blame it On Baby.” This album as a different sound than some of his previous projects, he owes this process to growth. Da baby says that although people love a certain sound from him he wants this fans to get different sides of him as an artist. Da baby also talked about his run in with the police in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Want to learn why he named the album “Blame it on baby?” Listen to the Full interview below:

