Hollywood continues to entertain us during these days of social distancing including Daily Show Host Trevor Noah who now broadcast his temporarily renamed show “The Daily Social Distancing Show’ from his home.
Noah invites the most talked-about guest into his home via video to talk about the hottest topics of the day. And this week he invited R&B legends Babyface and Teddy Riley on his show to talk about how they broke the internet and made history in their Verzuz battle.
Watch Babyface and Teddy Riley give us insight on how they both approached the battle strategically, technical issues, and how they felt in the moment history was made.
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It
WATCH: Trevor Noah Talks Verzuz With Babyface and Teddy Riley After Epic Battle was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com