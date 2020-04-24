Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Donates $6 Million For COVID-19 Mental Health Support

Bossip Staff

COVID-19 has been a trying time for everyone as half of us are trapped indoors while the other half have been risking their health to provide services for their community as essential workers. Numerous celebrities have donated to their favorite charities and many of them, such as Megan The Stallion and Master P have donated to the elderly in their community to help protect them during the pandemic.

Queen Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation have partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide funding for organizations providing mental wellness services through a key national partnership with UCLA. The partnership will also combine forces with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in cities including New York, Houston, New Orleans, and Detroit, according to the official press release.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,”

This is major news for many who have been fighting with their mental health amidst all the life changes that came unexpectedly from Coronavirus.

