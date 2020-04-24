Niecy Nash & Her Snatched Waist Own The #PillowChallenge

The #PillowChallenge is still going strong y’all!

The newest celebrity to tackle taking her bedding to turn it into haute couture is none other than Ms. Snatched Waist herself, Niecy Nash.

For her ensemble, the 50-year-old Claws star wrapped the smallest pillow she could find around her hourglass to give you this satin mini-dress look, finishing her outfit off with a pair of matching satin heels, a black gold buckled Gucci belt and long cascading curls.

“#PillowChallenge M I N I #BoredInTheHouseInTheHouseBored,” the Emmy nominee wrote on Instagram this week.

Just look at all the leg she is giving us!

I have to admit before a few weeks ago, I had no clue the #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently, it’s one of the hottest trends on them Instagram streets and I absolutely love it.

It’s obvious that folks needed something fun to do during the lockdown to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they decided to turn their pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad at it. You have to get your joy wherever and however you can.

Now, Niecy isn’t the only celeb to accept this popular fashion trend.

Earlier this week, Tracee Ellis Ross took the challenge and looked marvelously shea buttered down, recyclable and sulfate-free (perfect for Earth Day). We have to stan a green-conscious-looking queen.

“Am I too late? #pillowchallenge,” the 47-year-old black-ish star asked on Instagram.

And just last week Halle Berry posted a pic of her giving us our ENTIRE LIVES!

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on April 15, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

You all better werk!

