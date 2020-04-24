North Carolina Preacher Allegedly Displayed COVID-19 Symptoms During Easter Service

A preacher in North Carolina allegedly put his congregation and the public at risk after holding Easter Sunday service while claiming he suffered from COVID-19 symptoms. Pastor Brian Carn of Charlotte was heard on an audio recording defying health guidelines and instructing his members to not mention attending the church service if they become ill.

In a report from local outlet WSOC-TV, it was revealed that an audio recording of the service from Kingdom City Church was made public and it featured damning statements from Carn regarding his health status.

“Does the devil fight my body?” Carn says according to the outlet’s account. “Of course. Just like he fights your body. Did I get the shakes? Yup. Did I cough? Yup. Did I feel pain in my body? Whatever.”

Carn has promised officials at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that he will no longer hold services but has yet to confirm whether or not he was stricken by the coronavirus. WSOC also adds in its reporting that a member at Kingdom City Church said that Carn instructing his members to say they attended another church that it was intended to be an inside joke.

