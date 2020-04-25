The Redskins select LSU Tackle Saahdiq Charles with the 108th pick

The Washington Redskins used the first of their two fourth round draft picks on Louisiana State University tackle Saahdiq Charles with pick No. 108 overall.

Welcome to the DMV, Saahdiq Charles‼️ pic.twitter.com/X9cPLy3WWj — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 25, 2020

Charles’ former teammate at LSU, Derrius Guice, is excited about Washington’s new addition.

My boy coming block for me @saahdiq hell yeah — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) April 25, 2020

This selection comes moments after the Redskins agreed to send 7-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in an exchange for a 2020 5th-round draft pick and a 2021 3rd-rounder.

Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Coming into the draft, there was some uncertainty about who was going to be protecting the starting quarterback’s blindside. Washington seems to have their answer.

At LSU, Charles was a three-year impact player, starting 28 games, including nine at left tackle for a line that won the 2019 Joe Moore Award (college football’s best offensive line). The 20-year-old, however, did miss six games due to failed drug tests in 2019 and three games due to injury in 2018. Charles has reassured Washington fans that he has “learned from his mistakes.”

Saahdiq Charles on his discipline issues at LSU: "I made mistakes at school… dumb mistakes. I learned from my mistakes and improved … at LSU. I was truthful with the organization." — John Keim (@john_keim) April 25, 2020

Charles joins Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and University of Memphis WR/RB Antonio Gibson in Washington’s 2020 draft class. The Redskins have five remaining draft picks on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

