The Washington Redskins selected linebacker Khaleke Hudson out of Michigan in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hudson, a Michigan Wolverine, will be joining a team that features a handful of ex-Ohio State players. Despite the collegiate rivalry, quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. loves the addition.

The Redskins finally added another defensive player since taking Chase Young with the second overall pick. Ron Rivera, in weeks leading up to the draft, stressed his desire to have versatile players on his defense and Khaleke Hudson offers just that.

Hudson, while at Michigan, played the viper position (hybrid safety/linebacker), aligning deep sometimes at safety and also in the box at linebacker. He led his team with 102 tackles in his senior season.

However, Hudson, listed at 5-foot-11 225 pounds, is small for a linebacker at the NFL level, and having run a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash at the combine also suggests that he is not super fast to just play safety.

Hudson could also be an effective special teams player for Washington, having blocked five punts in his stint at Michigan.

After taking Chase Young (No. 2), Antonio Gibson (No. 66), Saahdiq Charles (No. 108), Antonio Gandy-Golden (No. 142), Keith Ismael (No. 156) and Khaleke Hudson (No. 162), Washington now has two seventh round draft picks remaining on the final day of the NFL Draft.

The Redskins select Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson with No. 162 overall pick was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: