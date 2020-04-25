The Washington Redskins added some depth on the offensive line after taking Center Keith Ismael from San Diego State in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Building the O-line! Welcome, Keith Ismael! pic.twitter.com/cpaTnPGmv2 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 25, 2020

Ismael, listed as a center, can play all three interior offensive line spots, adding some versatility up front for the Redskins. After red-shirting his freshman year for the Aztecs, the six-foot-three 309 pound lineman started eight games at center, before bumping over to guard due to injuries on the offensive line. He would go on to receive second-team honors that season. The past two seasons, he garnered first-team All-Conference honors, starting in 25 games.

The three-time All-Mountain West selection is newest addition of the Redskins 2020 NFL Draft class, joining Chase Young (No. 2 overall), Antonio Gibson (No. 66), Saahdiq Charles (No. 108), and Antonio Gandy-Golden (No. 142).

The Redskins now have three centers on their depth chart heading into next season: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher and Keith Ismael, who can also slide over to play guard.

Redskins select C Keith Ismael from San Diego State with No. 156 pick was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: