Redskins select C Keith Ismael from San Diego State with No. 156 pick

The Washington Redskins added some depth on the offensive line after taking Center Keith Ismael from San Diego State in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ismael, listed as a center, can play all three interior offensive line spots, adding some versatility up front for the Redskins. After red-shirting his freshman year for the Aztecs, the six-foot-three 309 pound lineman started eight games at center, before bumping over to guard due to injuries on the offensive line. He would go on to receive second-team honors that season. The past two seasons, he garnered first-team All-Conference honors, starting in 25 games.

The three-time All-Mountain West selection is newest addition of the Redskins 2020 NFL Draft class, joining Chase Young (No. 2 overall), Antonio Gibson (No. 66), Saahdiq Charles (No. 108), and Antonio Gandy-Golden (No. 142).

The Redskins now have three centers on their depth chart heading into next season: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher and Keith Ismael, who can also slide over to play guard.

