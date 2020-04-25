Redskins select WR Antonio Gandy-Golden with No. 142 pick

The Redskins continued to upgrade their offense on Saturday by adding Liberty University wide receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth-round.

Gandy-Golden’s new quarterback was certainly excited about the new 6-foot-4 target.

As a senior, the Flames star pass-catcher nabbed 79 receptions for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns. His receiving yardage total ranked in the top five nationally and his 17.7 yards per catch was good enough to put him in the top 10 in the FBS, among qualifying players.

Gandy-Golden is praised for his nimble feet, ability to make contested catches and elusiveness after the catch. He was plagued by focus drops in 2018 but cleaned that up in his senior season.

The Redskins selected another pass catcher in Memphis’ Antonio Gibson in the third-round of the 2020 draft. Washington’s newest receivers join a young core of Terry McClaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims.

Gandy-Golden spent the majority of his snaps as a boundary receiver, meaning he could line up opposite of McClaurin and allow Sims, Gibson to play in the slot.

