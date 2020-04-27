Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland has received hundreds of calls looking for guidance following Trump’s comments on disinfectants.

President Trump suggested Thursday that sunlight, high humidity or possibly an “injection” of “the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute” could be COVID-19 treatments.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency also warned that “under no circumstance” should disinfectants be ingested.

“This has been important to me from day one, communicating, very clearly on the facts, because people listen to these press conferences they listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly, pay attention when the president of the United States is standing there giving a press conference,” Gov. Hogan said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We had hundreds of calls come in to our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it was — if it was right to ingest Clorox or, you know, alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus, so we had to put out that warning to make sure that people we’re not doing something like that which would kill people,” Hogan added.

Hogan Says Maryland Has Received Hundreds Calls On Ingesting Disinfectants was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson

