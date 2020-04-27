The Redskins are picking up Jonathan Allen’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season. Our own Kevin Sheehan was the first with this news.

Allen is a team leader and one of the most respected voices in the locker room so this is not a big surprise. By opting into the fifth-year of his contract, Washington guaranteed the 2021 season for injury only and it won’t prevent the two parties from working out a long-term extension.

Washington selected Allen with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has registered 139 tackles, including 18 for loss, and has compiled 15.0 sacks since entering the league.

A Leesburg, VA native, Allen attended Stone Bridge H.S. in Ashburn where he was a consensus five-star recruit. He was selected as the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the year before attending the University of Alabama.

As a college senior in 2016, Allen was a team captain and winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Ted Hendricks Award just like new teammate and 2020 No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young.

The two defensive linemen got to know each other a little this past weekend, according to Young.

“I actually went over to Jonathan’s house the day after the draft,” Young told local media. “Chopped it up with him. Just wanted to meet one of the leaders of the defense. I felt like it was right to do that.”

Redskins Pick Up Fifth-Year Option for DL Jonathan Allen was originally published on theteam980.com

Ajay Atayee

Also On 93.9 WKYS: