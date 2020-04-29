Redman “Dunfiato,” YBN Nahmir “Rock The Party” & More | Daily Visuals

Though the rap game does have it’s fair share of OG rappers from the golden era still ripping mics and doing shows, very few have maintained the kind of prolific skill that the Funk Doctor Spock has been able to produce for three decades.

Today Redman returns to remind everyone that age ain’t nothing but a number in MC years with his latest clip to “Dunfiato.” Keeping with his silly video antics with a wild afro wig while quarantined in his crib, Redman drops enough bars to keep food banks stocked for months while he’s high enough to kiss the sky or make Sooperman luv to ya girl. Reggie Nobel got that work!

YBN Nahmir meanwhile disregards calls for social distancing and turns up with his peoples in the streets and some women in the crib for his visuals to “Rock The Party.” The Coronavirus is never going away, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Donald, Skippa Da Flippa, and more.

REDMAN – “DUNFIATO”

YBN NAHMIR – “ROCK THE PARTY”

LIL DONALD – “PERFECT LOVE”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “STOP GO”

CLASSICALLY DOPE – “MILITANT”

GUAPDAD 4000 – “TRADE PLACES WITH THEM JEANS”

MAK SAUCE – “TOMORROW”

TAETHO – “LUCIFER”

MO3 – “LIL MEXICO”

