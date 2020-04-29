It’s LIT: Travis Scott’s ‘Astronomical’ Event On Fortnite Draws More Than 12M Concurrent Viewers [VIDEO]

Most entertainers are suffering because of the lack in ability to have their audiences come and see them live during the shutdown of concerts and festivals. Travis Scott decided to go to where all the kids are hanging out during this home quarantine, Fortnite. He held multiple events at different times all across the country on Fortnite which set a record with over 12 million concurrent viewers at one time on the gaming platform.

With it looking like the possibility of not having concerts and festivals all summer, we think Travis Scott may be on to something to continue to get out in front of his fans and make some money at the same time besides just social media.

In other hip-hop news, French Montana said no more beef, but Swae Lee had to call cap on his latest remarks around their hit song “Unforgettable”. Russell Simmons also spoke out after the recent release of the Russell Simmons-centered HBO documentary On The Record and said the “truth will come to light.”

