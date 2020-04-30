Quick & Ash Present: Relationship Survival “Quarantine Edition [Video]

QuickSilva and his lovely wife Ashley Silva speak to some of the area’s most high profile couples to discuss how they are staying sane while stuck together 24/7, what quarantine has taught them about one another, good & bad. And what life lessons they each plan to take from quarantine into the new normal.

Couples Include:

Nick And Marilyn Mosby

Jamie and Erana Tyler

Chris And Candice Bassett

RELATED: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’s Version Of The #DontRushChallenge Is #QuarantineCoupleGoals

RELATED: Couples We Love: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Hit The Promo Trail In Power Suits