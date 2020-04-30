The BeyHive Buzz Over Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ Remix with Megan Thee Stallion [VIDEO]

Beyoncé’s highly-publicized feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” had the internet buzzing. “Hips TikTok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans,” she raps. In addition to her reference to the subscription-based photo and video service, she also showed love to her hometown of Houston and her mother Tina Knowles on the track. The BeyHive and The Hotties already had the song as the #1 Trending song on YouTube in hours.

It looks like another powerhouse collaboration is on the way between Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, and Tekashi 6ix 9ne gets permission from the judge to start shooting music videos.

