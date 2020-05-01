LeBron James Slams Reports of The NBA Execs & Agents Wanting To Cancel The Season

If you ask LeBron James, there is still a chance to finish the 2019-20 season.

A CNBC report dropped on Thursday (Apr.30), citing multiple NBA execs and agents who feel the rest of the 2019-20 season should be scrapped due to the coronavirus global pandemic. The story states the execs are facing pressure from multiple players through their agents are “pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so everyone can focus on safely resuming play next season.”

LeBron James caught wind of the story and called BS on it, slamming it on Twitter.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe, we would like to finish our season. I’m ready, and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.”

While it’s entirely possible that Bron doesn’t know what every agent is saying, he is also the one biggest names in the league, so he would be very well aware of what the chatter about the season would be. He isn’t the only person still set on resuming the season either. Dallas Mavericks’ owner, Mark Cuban, expressed he would like to see the season resume but stress that can only happen if the safety of the fans, players, and everyone involved can be guaranteed.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also is trying his best to salvage the season but said he is not putting lives at risk to bring back professional basketball. For now, it would seem that league is still working to come back. It was just recently announced that the NBA will allow team practice facilities to reopen in states that are easing social distancing restrictions.

Photo: Harry How / Getty

