Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Gabrielle Union’s sun-kissed skin is a naturally dewy picture of perfection. But the beloved actresses skin wasn’t always that way. Since being under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gabrielle has been paying extra attention to skin.

In an effort to enhance her fresh face, she admitted to using bronzer from Fenty Beauty to give her skin an extra glow. That, combined with good lighting, equals golden hour magic.

Looking to spice up your Zoom meeting natural face look like Gabby? Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Caramel Cutie” will run you about $30.

Along with her skin, Gabby has been embracing her natural hair during quarantine.

She debuted a new hair do while showing off her skin and we’re wondering if she did it on her own (and which tutorial she used) or if she had help since Zaya Wade also debuted a new do.

Whatever it is, sis is looking goodt!

