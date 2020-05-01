Macy’s Plans To Reopen Its 775 Stores In The Next 8 Weeks

It’s not a secret that since the coronavirus crisis hit, non-essential storefronts in the fashion and beauty industry have closed down, relying on online sales to keep them afloat. But how long in this rocky economy can these companies make it, especially those that focus on luxury brands?

Weeks after reports claimed that Nieman Marcus would be filing for bankruptcy, Macy’s has revealed its plans from going under: Opening up all of their 775 stores in the next 8 weeks.

According to the New York Times, some of the reopenings could start as early as Monday “with 68 stores in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas” including “50 more locations on May 11.” These reopenings also include its major flagships in Manhattan, as well as Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

Part of Macy’s safety protocols includes this concept of “no touch” consultations at beauty counters and fitting rooms, while other services like ear piercing, bra fittings and alterations will be suspended—for now.

So what exactly will “no-touch” look like? For example, as the Times noted, for those who work in the fragrance department, they can only hand out spritzed cards upon request and for those shopping for watches and jewelry, they will have to use hand sanitizer before trying on the merchandise. That, and for MUA, they will have to use testers on “face charts” where they can draw on the product to give the customer a chance to see what the shades look like on “skin.”

One important caveat: “Some, but not all, employees will wear gloves,” the Times wrote.

During a presentation the company gave, its chief executive Jeff Gennette stressed that they understand that business will start off slow, “5 to 20 percent of their typical business at first,” the Times noted.

“We’ll see how they respond, and based on that, we’ll be a lot smarter,” Gennette. “So I’m going to know a lot more by Tuesday of next week.”

Gennette also shared that they still plan on holding “its annual Fourth of July fireworks display in New York City, as well as its Thanksgiving Day parade.”

While it’s understandable that companies want to reopen to upstart the lagging economy, it’s important to point out as of Friday, more than 60,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus with estimates of it hitting 100,000 by the end of May, USA Today reported.

Is reopening stores right now the best and safest idea for America?

BEAUTIES: Do you plan on shopping at Macy’s in the upcoming weeks?

Macy’s Plans To Reopen Its 775 Stores In The Next 8 Weeks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com