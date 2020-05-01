Pleasures X SafeTouch Multi-Tool Helps You Avoid Germs In Style

If you suddenly feel like you want to wear a face mask forever and never touch an object in public, you’re not alone.

Multitouch tools that allow you to grab things with ease or avoiding having contact with surfaces are nothing new but in the age of coronavirus, its more of a necessity than just for germaphobes to overthink.

SafeTouch touts itself as a brand that’s different than the other tools out here because they’re American made and constructed of pure solid antiviral copper, which reportedly kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria.

The company hooked up with one of the hottest streetwear brands Pleasures, which was founded in 2015 with its comfy graphic-heavy hoodies that can sometimes lean controversially. So now you can avoid touching dirty sh*t in public with a hypebeast flare to it. Instead of the regular copper tool is covered in a blacked-out antiviral and antimicrobial powder coat complete with PLEASURES branding and cobweb designs. The other side stays true to the brand’s suggestive nature with a graphic that reads “Satisfaction Guaranteed.”

But the multi-tool does more than give you peace of mind when it comes to avoiding the coronavirus. Of course, it allows you to push buttons at checkouts and such, but you can also pull open doors with it, use it as a screwdriver, a bottle opener, a hole to attach to your existing key ring, plus the ability to open up all those packages you’ve been buying while stuck at home.

You can cop the tool on Pleasures’ online shop for $28.

