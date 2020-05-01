CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

This Is Why Tory Lanez, Rodman, Beyoncé, and Drake Won The Last Week Of April [VIDEO]

Every Friday we all pick people who we think had the best week. This was one entertaining week from The Last Dance with Dennis Rodman, Tory Lanez and how he’s leveraging new opportunities, and new music from the music elite in Drake and Beyoncéwe ended the month with plenty to talk about in the world of entertainment.

SEE ALSO: 7 Home Workout Routines You Can Do From The Couch During The Home Quarantine [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Squash Beef Rumors By Dropping “Say So” Remix and Twitter Is Losing It

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beyonce And Jay-Z "On The Run II" Tour - New Jersey

Beyoncé's Best Rap Moments: 9 Times The 'B' In Beyoncé Stood For Bars

9 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé's Best Rap Moments: 9 Times The 'B' In Beyoncé Stood For Bars

Continue reading Beyoncé’s Best Rap Moments: 9 Times The ‘B’ In Beyoncé Stood For Bars

Beyoncé's Best Rap Moments: 9 Times The 'B' In Beyoncé Stood For Bars

[gallery size="medium" type="columns" ids="57096,57094"] It's no secret that Beyoncé is one of the greatest performers of our generation, and even though she's known most for her singing skills, every few years we get blessed with some bars from Queen B. Songs like "Apeshit", "Partition", and "Feeling Myself" all show off the versatility that Bey can bring to any type of record. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion had the internet on fire after they released the official remix for "Savage", with Beyoncé rapping about Demon Time and OnlyFans accounts gives fans a small view of her savage side. What are your favorite rapping Beyoncé songs of all time? Here are 9 times she proved we need all need to acknowledge her rapping prowess.  

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

This Is Why Tory Lanez, Rodman, Beyoncé, and Drake Won The Last Week Of April [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From KYSDC
Close