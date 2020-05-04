RenewedAF: HBO Renews ‘Insecure’ For Fifth Season

Fans of the hit show Insecure can rejoice after HBO announced that the show has been renewed for a fifth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO announced the pickup comes after premiering only three episodes of the smash hit show’s fourth season, which premiered April 12.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for the fifth season,” HBO Programming Executive VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Show star and co-creator Issa Rae responded to the news via Twitter over the weekend, tweeting Saturday that she is “Grateful to officially come back for Season 5.”

Grateful to officially come back for Season 5! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/Kf8hozqm2X — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) May 1, 2020

Although the show, which airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m., averages 500,000 viewers per episode during first runs, much of its viewership comes through delayed viewing via the HBO Go streaming service and reruns, according to THR.

The renewal further cements ties between Issa Rae and HBO. In addition to Insecure, Rae is an executive producer of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a second season and is developing a half-hour series about pro wrestling for HBO called Tre Cnt with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Issa Rae is also set to star in and executive produce The Dolls, a limited series about riots over Cabbage Patch dolls in the early 1980s alongside Laura Dern.

Insecure is part of a roster of comedies on HBO that also includes Run, High Maintenance, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Avenue 5, The Righteous Gemstones, A Black Lady Sketch Show and newcomer Betty, which debuts Friday.

