TV Takedown: 3 Takeaways From ‘The Last Dance’ + ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Announcement [VIDEO]

Another week of major trending topics coming from Sunday night TV, especially from The Last Dance and Insecure. Billy Sorrells gives you his three biggest takeaways from episode 5 + 6 from The Last Dance, which featured Kobe Bryant and the impact MJ had on his career.

Lore’l fills you in on episode 4 of Insecure with more struggles between Issa and Molly. Issa Rae and the Inescure team did drop some major news last night, as it’s been announced Season 5 has already been picked up by HBO, giving her more time to get it all together!

What was your biggest takeaway from last nights episodes?

[caption id="attachment_180249" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Right now, all sports fans (and Michael Jordan stans) are praising ESPN for rescheduling the airing of The Last Dance for now instead of after the finals. For starters, the NBA Finals are temporarily postponed because of the coronavirus and everyone is home bored. But thankfully after the first two episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary everyone got their minds off of the world ending and got a chance to remember why MJ really is the GOAT. Jordan admitted that he thinks people will hate him after it airs, likely because of his ruthless winning tactics, but the first two installations have us shocked for other reasons. Jordan dry snitches on his teammates for doing cocaine, Jerry Krause, the GM and face behind the Bulls gets cracked on by MJ and berated by Scottie Pippen on the team bus, and His Airness risks his whole career to play as an 8th seed in the playoffs. Aside from all the recaps about The Last Dance, we’ve got a running list of the most surprising and craziest sh*t we’re learning from the documentary. Stay locked as this list will be updated at the end of each episode.

