Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Underway At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine

Testing is underway at the University of Maryland School of Medicine for experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The research is funded by Pfizer Inc.. Researchers will study the safety, efficacy, and dosing of an experimental mRNA -based vaccine.
In Baltimore, the clinical trial includes up to 90 healthy adult participants, between 18 and 85 years of age.
For individuals in the Baltimore-Washington area interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or click here.
Source: CBS Baltimore
