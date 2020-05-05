CLOSE
Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Underway At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine

 

Testing is underway at the University of Maryland School of Medicine for experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The research is funded by Pfizer Inc.. Researchers will study the safety, efficacy, and dosing of an experimental mRNA -based vaccine.

In Baltimore, the clinical trial includes up to 90 healthy adult participants, between 18 and 85 years of age.

For individuals in the Baltimore-Washington area interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or click here.

