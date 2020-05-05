CLOSE
The DMV
Ocean City Beaches & Boardwalk To Reopen on May 9th

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Ocean City will reopen its beaches and boardwalk to locals starting on Saturday. That’s according to Mayor Rick Meehan.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesperson Mike Ricci also confirmed the news on Twitter Monday night.

“This is a way to give nearby residents more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits. The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect,” a joint statement between the governor’s office and the town said.

CBS Baltimore

