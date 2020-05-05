Bugatti Boyz: Everything You Need To Know About Travis Scott’s New $3 Million Toy

Travis Scott could be celebrating his 28th birthday or his single “THE SCOTTS” which helped Kid Cudi earn his first No.1 on the charts, but either way, he’s celebrating indulgently.

Travis Scott’s Wild $3 Million Bugatti Chiron: Close Look https://t.co/Yyqeh80qiG pic.twitter.com/71qGC6RACc — Mike Newton (@NewtonGroupSM) May 5, 2020

Scott recently copped a Bugatti Chiron, which costs millions of dollars and is known to be one of the fastest cars in the world– topping out at a speed of 267 mph, and can go from 0 to 60 in 2.4 seconds. The 28-year-old is obviously a fan of the luxe car as he made a song called “GATTI” featuring the late Pop Smoke, where he rapped “It cost me three for the keys, Not the work but the V.” If he speaks his truths in his raps, that means that the birthday gift came in at around $3 million. Big Bank. Since Bugatti’s are still relatively new when it comes to high-performance cars, here are a few facts to get you up to speed.

1 The car wasn’t too well known in hip-hop until Birdman copped one dressed in red (of course)back in 2014. At the time, it cost over a million dollars, but with a net worth of $100 mill, Baby can afford it. Along with Simon Cowell, Birdman made the cars more mainstream.

2 Scott’s Chiron is the successor of the Veyron, which was produced from 2005-2015 as the brand seems to focus on one primary model at a time. However, the Chiron does have 5 sub-models from the basic one to the SuperSport 300+– but there’s only 30 of those in the world.

3 Like his Cash Money boss, Drake had a Veyron as well. We say had because the Canadian rapper got rid of his Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir. However, he did manage to get a few bars off about it in the Views-era like “I only drove it five times, paid 1.5 for it” and complained about his girl finding the keys and driving the car to CVS, which put unnecessary miles on it.

4 When Ace Hood dropped “Bugatti” back in 2013, it was an aspirational song for us, regular folks, to get inspired by. But it turns out, Hood was also aspiring for the same. The Bugatti used in the video featuring Future and Rick Ross actually belonged to his Floridian brethren T-Pain. Pain eventually sold the car because the repairs were too costly.

5Bugatti was founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti, which explains the “EB” initials you see in between the taillights. His son would die in a car accident, leaving no truthful heir to the growing brand, so it defected in 1963. It’d finally be revived in the 90s when Ferruccio Lamborghini –the founder of Lamborghini– convinced an Italian entrepreneur to get it popping again.

Bugatti Boyz: Everything You Need To Know About Travis Scott’s New $3 Million Toy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

