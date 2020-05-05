CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After Local Government Enforces Face Mask Order

A California man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood at a San Diego supermarket after the county issued an order for all residents to wear face masks in public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his groceries, according to reports.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob saw the photos and said, “The images I’ve seen are abhorrent. This blatant racism has no place in Santee or any part of San Diego County. It is not who we are. It is not what we stand for and can’t be tolerated.”

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has since launched a criminal probe on the man wearing the KKK hood. 

SOURCE: Newsweek.com

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After Local Government Enforces Face Mask Order  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 29th)
DJ Gemini Sits With Fat Trel
50 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close