Every morning on The Morning Hustle we open up the phone lines to help our listeners with any issue they are dealing with ‘Asking For A Friend‘. This morning we got a business question and Angie Ange weighs in with what she thinks should happen.

Download The Morning Hustle Mobile App!

A friend brought another friend into a business idea, but along the line they began to disagree. The one friend that was brought into the idea moved forward with the idea and her friend got mad. Was it her fault for moving forward on the business, or was it her friends fault for not taking action quick enough? Listen to the question and breakdown from ‘Asking For A Friend’ and let us know on social media your thoughts!

SEE ALSO: Tory Lanez Launching The Dream City Fund To Benefit Covid-19 Relief Efforts [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! “The Only Don We Acknowledge Is Lemon” [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: When Mixing Friendship & Business Goes Wrong – But Which Friend Is To Blame? [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: