CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Georgia Bureau of Investigation To Investigate The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

ahmaud arbery

Source: change.org / other

The viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot by Greg and Travis McMichael has the internet screaming at the top of their lungs from Justice. The investigation has now taken a turn as Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation, backed by assurances from Gov. Brian Kemp they’ll conduct a thorough, independent probe.

RELATED:  White Men Murdered Georgia Man For Jogging While Black, Family Demands Justice

The governor took to Twitter, offering the GBI’s services stating  “Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served.”

The video,  which has been available since Feb. 23rd contradicts most of Greg McMichaels account of the encounter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation Into The Case Of Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Georgia Bureau of Investigation To Investigate The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 29th)
DJ Gemini Sits With Fat Trel
50 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close