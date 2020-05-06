The Institute of Notre Dame is closing its doors for good next month.

According to CBS Baltimore, the all-girls school will not reopen next year due to decreased enrollment and loss of major financial supporters. Officials said the coronavirus crisis added financial hardship.

“Regrettably, despite the unwavering dedication of the School Sisters of Notre Dame since our founding in 1847, and their generosity over the last several years – the Atlantic-Midwest Province has contributed several million dollars to try to keep our school in operation – it has recently become clear that there is no way forward – in spite of the tireless efforts of the Sisters, the Board of Trustees and the school’s leadership team.” Provincial Leader Charmaine Krohe said.

The 173-year-old school is the oldest all-girls Catholic high school in the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Institute of Notre Dame Closing in June, Will Not Reopen was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: