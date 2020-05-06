Could It Be? Kevin Durant Might Come Back If The 2019-20 NBA Season Resumes

On March 12, the NBA season was temporarily cancelled, and fans have been in despair ever since.

The NBA has tried to keep viewers happy with NBA 2K tournaments and a pretty dull HORSE competition, but the league continuing the 2019-20 season is all fans really want. And thanks to the significant delay as a result of the coronavirus, Kevin Durant might return early. That’s right: KD could play a season early, which could drastically affect the playoff seedings this year.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks recently spoke to New Zealand publication Newshub on the possibility that Durant could return if the NBA decides to resume the season this summer.

“That’s a $110 million question,” admitted Marks. He went on to explain that the franchise isn’t rushing the sharpshooter back, though.

“In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot,” Marks said. “He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.”

In the finals last year, Durant tore his Achilles. It started in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets when Durant suffered a right calf strain. The Warriors would go on the close that series and sweep the Portland Trailblazers in four games before it was time to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Canadian team proved to be a bit harder to beat than expected. Durant came back from the calf injury too soon, and when he tried to drive past Serge Ibaka, the season-ending injury occurred. That would prove to be his last game as a Warrior, as he signed a $164 million 4-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

