Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy

Born Day Blessings!

Congratulations are in order. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano welcome a new baby boy.

Coincidentally, it also happens to be Meek’s 33rd birthday today (May 6), too. Per 2020 rapper protocol, Meek shared the news of the new arrival on Twitter.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift Red heart,” he tweeted today.

Meek already had a son from a previous relationship. Congratulations to Meek Mill and his growing family.

