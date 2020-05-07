7 Quarantine-Style Mother’s Day Celebration Ideas

Social distancing has become our norm and celebrating holidays inside doesn’t seem to get easier. The virtual conversations just don’t fill the void of human to human interactions but creating an atmosphere of love is what’s most important. If you’re away from your mom or if you’re able to spend some quality time in real life, here are some quarantine-style Mother’s Day celebration ideas.

Have a restaurant day inside.

With restaurants being closed or not being safe quite yet, you may be feeling like you’re missing out on the Mother’s Day tradition of going out to your favorite restaurants. Trade dine-in eating experiences for creating the atmosphere at home. Make a copycat of your mom’s favorite meal or even take her favorite order to go, bring it over, and make her day. Whether it’s brunch or dinner, everyone loves a great celebratory meal.

Plan a virtual party.

This is a great idea if you have family members who are all over the world and are quarantining alone. Gather up all the siblings, aunties, and grandmas to all take the time to chat on their special day. You can plan this on either Zoom or keep it simple with a group FaceTime. Plan this in advance to get everyone settled on an agreed time. This simple tweak to a regular conversation is sure to create an environment of bliss.

Get some Mother’s Day treats delivered.

Since COVID-19 has taken over our lives, there are a lot of delivery options that can be an easy gift! If your mom loves flowers, cookies, or edible arrangements, you can simply ship them to her, making it a contactless experience. Another option is to create your own Mother’s Day basket filled with some of her favorites and dropping it off on her doorstep as a surprise.

At home painting with a twist.

If you’re tired and looking for something fun to do, painting with a twist is a great interactive art and crafts activity that will spice up the day. Head to your local pick up for Michael’s, Wal-Mart, or use Amazon Prime to get some paint, brushes, and canvases to become Picasso at home! If you’re feeling really creative you can order some pre-stenciled paintings to make it easier but most importantly, don’t forget the drinks.

A virtual wine tasting.

This idea takes some planning but it will be fun! You can your mom can scout a variety of wines that each of you would like to try and taste them together face to face, on the phone, or a video chat. There’s nothing like having drinks with your mom and having a wine tasting is such a classy time to bond and find your new favorite drink.

Coffee and chat.

Virtual wine may not be your mom’s thing, but waking up in the morning and sharing a coffee over conversation is another perfect way to start Mother’s Day. Take your mind off of the negativity of the news and use this time to bond with your mom over her favorite dark roast joe. Find some cool questions to get the conversation going to learn more about each other.

Share a memory.

Sometimes we have to remind our mothers how much they mean to us. Whether if it’s in person or over the phone, jog her memory and remind her of all the fun times or lessons she’s taught you over the years. Being stuck in the house can definitely be hard on anyone’s mind so hearing nice words and reminding someone of all the good things from the past can really make a difference.

Though this Mother’s Day is different and will require you to think out of the box, we hope these simple ideas can make your Mother’s Day celebration better during this tough time.

